Daxter Miles: Another big night
Miles went for 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes Friday versus Sioux Falls.
Miles has tallied 20 or more points in three of the seven games he's played in to date, though he could have had a better night if the 24-year-old guard knocked down his shots from deep at a higher rate. Early in the season, Miles has upped his scoring average by more than five points (15.9 from 10.3) from what he averaged a year ago with the same squad.
