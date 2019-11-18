Daxter Miles: Chips in 21 points off bench

Miles dropped 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 win over the Vipers in G League play.

Everybody was needed for Sunday's game, as only eight players were available for the Suns. Miles played admirably, making four of nine three-pointers in what was a strong shooting performance for the 24-year-old. Jones, averaging 24.6 minutes per game, should continue to maintain his sizable bench role as a solid scoring option for Northern Arizona.