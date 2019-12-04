Daxter Miles: Comes up empty from deep

Miles tallied 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 129-94 loss to Sioux Falls.

Miles garnered a start, but he couldn't find his shooting stroke from deep, missing all four three-point attempts. He was better from inside, though, finishing with 13 points. Through eight games this season, Miles is averaging 15.5 points on 45.9 percent shooting to go along 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals.