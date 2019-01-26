Daxter Miles: Eclipses 13 points in loss

Miles tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in the loss Friday to the Legends.

Miles has played nearly the entire season for Northern Arizona after being traded to the team shortly after the G League draft. The guard has been a key figure off the bench, averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists through 31 games this season.