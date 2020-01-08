Daxter Miles: Enjoys hot shooting night

Miles supplied 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-2), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes of G League action during Sunday's 120-110 victory over the Greensboro Swarm.

Leading up to Sunday's game, Miles had shot just 37.5 percent from the field across his last five games. He broke out of that streak in a big way, nailing nine of 12 field goals while going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. It remains to be seen if this break will serve as a catalyst for stronger performances in the future or if it was more of an outlier, though Miles has continued to see starter-level minutes off the bench for the G League Suns.