Daxter Miles: Leads team in scoring

Miles registered 32 points (10-19 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-102 G League loss to Lakeland.

Miles was hot from beyond the arc in this one, hitting eight out of his 14 attempts. He chipped in on the defensive end as well, coming away with four steals. Miles registered more minutes than three Northern Arizona starters in this one, but it appears as though his role of sixth-man will continue, and he'll continue to come off the bench.