Daxter Miles: Paces team in scoring
Miles had 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Greensboro.
Despite coming off the bench Wednesday, Miles managed to lead the Mad Ants in scoring, although the team was unable to pick up the win against Greensboro. The 25-year-old has failed to record double-digit point totals in three of the past five games as he's averaging 15.2 PPG and 3.2 RPG this season.
