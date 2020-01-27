Daxter Miles: Plays big role off bench

Miles had 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes in Saturday's 149-124 win against South Bay in the G League.

Miles was traded to the Mad Ants at the beginning of January in exchange for Ike Nwamu, and he recorded his highest scoring total over his five games with the team thanks to his 64.7 percent shooting rate from the floor. The 25-year-old has had an inconsistent role for Fort Wayne so far, but his role could pick up slightly as he becomes acquainted with the system.