Daxter Miles: Productive in bench role
Miles had 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Delaware.
Miles only managed to record three points in Friday's loss to Wisconsin, but he managed to return to form Sunday as he converted on 61.5 percent of his field goal attempts. Miles has primarily came off the bench with the Mad Ants, but he's remained relatively productive since being traded to Fort Wayne.
