Miles tallied 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Friday's 111-107 win over the Swarm.

Miles had an inconsistent role for the Mad Ants during the G League season, but he ended the year on a high note with a season-high 14 points in the final game of the 2020-21 campaign. He averaged 7.2 points and 2.3 rebounds over 22.0 minutes per game this year.