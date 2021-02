Miles tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes in Sunday's 122-117 win over the Raptors 905.

Miles has come off the bench in each of the first eight games this season, but he's still had considerable playing time for the Mad Ants. He's now averaging 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over 20.7 minutes per game.