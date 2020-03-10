Daxter Miles: Scores 13 off bench
Miles had 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 26 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Grand Rapids.
Despite coming off the bench for most of the season, Miles has managed to carve out a prominent role for the Mad Ants. He got into some foul trouble Sunday, but he's now logged double-digit point totals in six of the past seven games. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this year.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...