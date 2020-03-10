Daxter Miles: Scores 13 off bench

Miles had 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 26 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Grand Rapids.

Despite coming off the bench for most of the season, Miles has managed to carve out a prominent role for the Mad Ants. He got into some foul trouble Sunday, but he's now logged double-digit point totals in six of the past seven games. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this year.