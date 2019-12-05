Daxter Miles: Scores 14 on Tuesday

Miles tallied 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 116-110 loss to the Hustle.

It was not Miles' most efficient night, as he hit five of 12 attempts from the field and one of five from beyond the arc. Through nine games, Miles is averaging 15.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting to go along with 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.