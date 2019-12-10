Daxter Miles: Scores 18 in loss
Miles posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-100 G League loss to the Stars.
Since going on a three-game streak of shooting over 50 percent from the field at the end of November, Miles hasn't made it back to that mark in his last four contests, shooting 36.4 percent over that span and dropping his season average to 43.5 percent. He didn't help the stat line much in other areas either Saturday, finding just one rebound and assist to add to the final box score.
