Daxter Miles: Scores 22 off bench

Miles finished Tuesday's win over the Vipers with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Miles and Aaron Epps actually outscored every member of the starting lineup, but that shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the duo played more minutes than all but two of them. Northen Arizona has routinely experimented with different lineups, but it seems likely both of the aforementioned players could carve out starting roles in the near future.