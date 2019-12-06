Daxter Miles: Struggles from field

Miles registered 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 G League loss to Memphis.

Though Miles hit just four of 12 shots, two of those makes came from behind the arc. It was one of the 24-year-old's worst performances of the year, as Memphis proved its superiority to Northern Arizona on both ends of the court.