Daxter Miles: Struggles from field
Miles registered 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 G League loss to Memphis.
Though Miles hit just four of 12 shots, two of those makes came from behind the arc. It was one of the 24-year-old's worst performances of the year, as Memphis proved its superiority to Northern Arizona on both ends of the court.
