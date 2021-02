Miles logged five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one assist over 13 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 loss to the Blue Coats.

Miles averaged 27.8 minutes per game in the G League last season, but he's averaging just 18.0 minutes per contest over the first two games in the 2020-21 season. He's come off the bench in each matchup and hasn't been particularly productive for the Mad Ants.