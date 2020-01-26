Dayon Goodman: Notches two assists
Goodman posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and two assists across 19 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Goodman doesn't often play this much -- he's averaging 5.7 minutes per game -- and his stat line continues to be light. The 25-year-old is averaging 0.6 points and 0.2 rebounds per game.
