Play

Dayon Goodman: Notches two assists

Goodman posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and two assists across 19 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Goodman doesn't often play this much -- he's averaging 5.7 minutes per game -- and his stat line continues to be light. The 25-year-old is averaging 0.6 points and 0.2 rebounds per game.

Our Latest Stories