Dayon Goodman: Waived by Windy City
The Bulls cut Goodman loose Tuesday.
Goodman hadn't produced much for Windy City recently, going scoreless over 19 minutes during Saturday's game against Grand Rapids. The team claimed Daniel Dixon off waivers on Sunday, so Goodman is likely the corresponding move for an available roster spot.
