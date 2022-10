Ingram was selected in the third round by the Westchester Knicks in the 2022 NBA G League Draft on Saturday.

Ingram played four seasons at Alabama and one at UCF before going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. Ingram averaged 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 7.7 minutes across three games for the Maine Celtics in 2021-22.