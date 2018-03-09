DeAndre Daniels: Average contributor
Daniels started and provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks across 15 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 win over Rio Grande Valley.
The 6-9 forward has been an average contributor to Agua Caliente this season, likewise his performance Thursday. Daniels is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds through 21 games played so far.
More News
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...