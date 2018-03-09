Daniels started and provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks across 15 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 win over Rio Grande Valley.

The 6-9 forward has been an average contributor to Agua Caliente this season, likewise his performance Thursday. Daniels is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds through 21 games played so far.