Play

Daniels started and provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks across 15 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 win over Rio Grande Valley.

The 6-9 forward has been an average contributor to Agua Caliente this season, likewise his performance Thursday. Daniels is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds through 21 games played so far.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories