DeAndre Daniels: Fitting in well with Legends
Daniels was acquired by the Legends in February for a 2019 4th round pick in the 2019 NBA G League draft.
Daniels has played two games with the Legends this season, averaging 8.7 points and 23.2 minutes over that stretch. The former Agua Caliente forward has been a rotational piece in the G League since the 2015-16 season and figures to reprise a similiar role with the Legends.
