DeAndre Jordan: Will sign with Nets
Jordan is expected to sign with the Nets once free agency officially kicks off, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Jordan will join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in re-shaping Brooklyn's roster. The veteran center will turn 31 in July, and has been one of the better rebounders and rim-protectors in the league for roughly a decade. He will presumably split center duties with Jarrett Allen.
