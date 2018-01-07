DeAndre Liggins: Waived by Bucks

Liggins was waived by the Bucks on Sunday.

Liggins has been a regular in the Bucks' rotation for much of the season, but picked up four DNP-CDs over the last six contests. It appears he's fallen out of favor in Milwaukee and will now be released after averaging just 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds across 15.5 minutes per game. Look for him to latch on with G-League team if he fails to draw interest right away elsewhere. That said, he could also try his luck overseas if a more lucrative contract presents itself.