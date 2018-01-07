DeAndre Liggins: Waived by Bucks
Liggins was waived by the Bucks on Sunday.
Liggins has been a regular in the Bucks' rotation for much of the season, but picked up four DNP-CDs over the last six contests. It appears he's fallen out of favor in Milwaukee and will now be released after averaging just 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds across 15.5 minutes per game. Look for him to latch on with G-League team if he fails to draw interest right away elsewhere. That said, he could also try his luck overseas if a more lucrative contract presents itself.
More News
-
Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Shifting back to bench role Tuesday•
-
Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Will start Saturday•
-
Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Sees 21 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Claimed off waivers by Bucks•
-
Heat's DeAndre Liggins: Signs with Heat•
-
Hawks' DeAndre Liggins: Dealt to Atlanta•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...