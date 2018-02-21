De'Anthony Melton: Headed to pros

Melton announced Wednesday in a post on his personal Twitter account that he withdrew from the USC program and will declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.

After an FBI probe into college basketball this offseason determined that a family friend of Melton's had accepted impermissible benefits, USC held out the 6-foot-4 sophomore all season while conducting its own internal investigation. After USC determined in January that its findings matched those of the probe, Melton's future with the program along with his college eligibility was on uncertain ground, so he opted to head to the professional ranks. Though his lack of competitive action this season probably deflates his NBA stock, Melton could enter the first-round conversation with strong pre-draft workouts. After leading the Pac-12 in steals as a freshman in 2016-17 but averaging a meager 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, Melton profiles as a defense-first point guard at the next level and doesn't look like a particularly appealing fantasy commodity.