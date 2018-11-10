Melton scored 25 points and tallied eight rebounds to go along with three assists in a loss Friday to Austin.

Melton was one of just two players to score in the double figures for Northern Arizona, as the offense was stiffled for most of the contest. A woeful team-wide 18 percent from beyond the three-point line was aided by Melton's ghastly 3-of-10 mark, a figure that should improve as the season progresses.