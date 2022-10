The Pacers waived Sirvydis on Friday.

Sirvydis had joined Indiana for training camp and the preseason on an Exhibit 10 deal, so the Pacers will retain his G League rights if he elects to report to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The 22-year-old has appeared in 23 games with Detroit over his first two seasons in the NBA, averaging 1.9 points in 7.0 minutes per contest.