Sirvydis produced 28 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 win over Grand Rapids.

After a quiet outing in the G League opener, Sirvydis exploded for 28 points Sunday, finishing second on the team in points behind Gabe York. The 22-year-old big man is shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from deep across the first two games of the season.