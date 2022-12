Sirvydis recorded 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 132-127 win over Iowa.

Sirvydis' 26 points marked his highest point total since scoring a season-high 28 against the Gold on Nov. 6. Across 11 appearances, the 22-year-old is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.9 minutes per game.