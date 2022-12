Sirvydis produced 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 132-131 win over the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League Showcase.

Sirvydis was lights-out from the field en route to his seventh straight game in double figures. Across 16 appearances with the Mad Ants, the 22-year-old is avearging 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.