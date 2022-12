Sirvydis posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 129-119 loss to Windy City.

Sirvydis was lights out from deep en route to his fourth straight game in double figures. He also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, falling one short of back-to-back double-doubles.