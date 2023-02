Sirvydis logged three points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Wisconsin's 135-100 loss against Salt Lake City on Monday.

Following the 2023 All-Star break, Sirvydis was traded to Wisconsin for Jordan Bone. As a member of the Herd, Sirvydis is expected to contend for a starting role against the likes of Rob Edwards and Elijah Hughes.