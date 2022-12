Sirvydis (back) posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 134-96 win over Santa Cruz in the G League Showcase.

Sirvydis returned to action Tuesday after a brief absence due to a back injury and didn't appear limited at all. Across 15 appearances, the 22-year-old is averaging 13.5 points while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.