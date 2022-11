Sirvydis scored 13 points (6-10 FG. 1-3 3Pt) and grabbed five rebounds in 28 minutes during Sunday's 103-102 win over Motor City.

Sirvydis was efficient from the field en route to his fourth double-digit scoring performance of the G League campaign. Across eight appearances, the 22-year-old has averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.5 minutes per game.