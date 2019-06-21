Deividas Sirvydis: Taken by Pistons

Sirvydis was selected at No. 37 overall by the Pistons in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft via the Mavericks.

Sirvydis is a Lefty Lithuanian product with a relatively high basketball IQ. He will look to make an impression and earn a role as reserve wing in Detroit.

