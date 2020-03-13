Demajeo Wiggins: Absent from rotation
Wiggins was a DNP-CD for Sunday's win over Long Island.
Wiggins' exclusion from the lineup wasn't too irregular as the 22-year-old's seeing just 7.3 minutes per game on the season. During his run, he's chipping in 2.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent from the field.
