Demajeo Wiggins: Doesn't play Thursday
Wiggins was a DNP-CD for Thursday's game against Wisconsin.
It's been more than a month since Wiggins' seen the floor. At this point, he doesn't appear to have a conceivable path to fantasy relevance.
