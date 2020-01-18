Demajeo Wiggins: Held out Friday
Wiggins was a DNP-CD for Friday's game against Fort Wayne.
Wiggins continues to struggle to establish himself in the Swarm's rotations. On the year, the Bowling Green alum's averaging just 3.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 8.2 minutes across 14 contests.
