Demajeo Wiggins: Scores 10 points in loss
Wiggins posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's loss to College Park.
Wiggins crested the double-digit summit for the second time on the season. When the 22-year-old's been given minutes, he's performed, however, his opportunities have been few and far between as the Swarm run a deep frontcourt rotation. In 11 appearances this season, Wiggins' averaging 3.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the field in 8.8 minutes per contest.
