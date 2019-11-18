Demajeo Wiggins: Scores 13 off bench
Wiggins amassed 13 points (4-4 FG, 4-5 FT) and eight rebounds in 15 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Drive.
Wiggins made the most of his 15 minutes of run, making all four of his shots from the field and 80 percent of his free throws. He struggled a bit with ball control, finishing with four turnovers and failed to make an impact defensively, ultimately ending up with a negative-15 net rating. Saturday's strong offensive display may help Wiggins secure a larger role as the 22-year-old's averaging just 10.1 minutes through five games this year.
