The Rockets released Cousins (heel) on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Though Houston and Cousins mutually agreed to part ways over the weekend, the center was still expected to remain active for the Rockets until the team found a trade partner. Evidently, the Rockets weren't able to find any takers for Cousins, who ended up sitting out Monday's loss to the Bulls with a sore right heel rather than an organizational decision. Assuming Cousins clears waivers and his right heel injury doesn't prove to be a long-term concern, he should find an opportunity elsewhere, but he may have to settle for an even smaller role than he filled in Houston. Cousins averaged 9.6 points (on 37.6 percent shooting from the field), 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game over 25 appearances with Houston, but even those modest numbers were propped up by him making 11 starts while top center Christian Wood was sidelined due to injury. Over the 14 games in which he came off the bench, Cousins' averages dipped to 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks in 14.7 minutes.