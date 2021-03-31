Cousins is expected to sign with the Clippers, given that he passes through the league's health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The big man is already in Los Angeles and is in the early stages of the NBA's testing protocols, but a deal -- likely a 10-day contract -- is expected to be finalized in short order. Cousins began the year with the Rockets, but he struggled through 25 appearances, averaging just 9.6 points on 37.6 percent shooting, while adding 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes. The Rockets waived Cousins back on Feb. 23. While his upside is relatively low at this point in his career, the Clippers are desperate for a spark in the frontcourt, especially as Serge Ibaka continues to battle back issues that have kept him out of the last nine games. Assuming Cousins passes through protocols, his Clippers debut would most likely come Sunday against the Lakers.