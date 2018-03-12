Demarcus Holland: Double-double in loss

Holland totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals during Sunday's 137-120 loss at Northern Arizona.

Holland was able to haul in a career-high 12 boards Sunday while also providing decent marks in many other statistical categories. It was only the 24-year-old's third double-double this season though, as he is averaging a moderate 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds across 45 games played.