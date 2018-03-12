Demarcus Holland: Double-double in loss
Holland totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals during Sunday's 137-120 loss at Northern Arizona.
Holland was able to haul in a career-high 12 boards Sunday while also providing decent marks in many other statistical categories. It was only the 24-year-old's third double-double this season though, as he is averaging a moderate 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds across 45 games played.
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...