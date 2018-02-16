Demarcus Holland: Explodes for career high

Holland registered 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists during Monday's beat down over Texas.

The former Texas Longhorn guard exploded for a career high in points while also producing his second double-double of the year. During his last four games, Holland is averaging 15.8 points, which is a huge increase over his season average of 8.4 points.