Demarcus Holland: Finishes with 17 points

Holland totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the win Thursday over Stockton.

Holland switched to the other Los Angeles basketball affiliate halfway through the G League season and has seen a slight uptick in minutes but taken a drastic step back in terms of scoring (10.1 points with South Bay as opposed to 5.3 points with Ontario Agua Caliente). The point guard is expected to come off the bench for the foreseeable future.