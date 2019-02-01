Demarcus Holland: Misses time Wednesday
Holland (ankle) did not play in Wednesday's contest against Lakeland.
Holland missed his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury Wednesday, which continues a worrying trend for the sophomore guard. Holland has struggled somewhat ever since leaving the South Bay Lakers, where he averaged 8.6 points per game last year and 10.1 points per game this year in 12 games, only averaging 5.8 points per game with Agua Caliente. The sophomore slump was already taking its toll, but it will be even harder for Holland to find meaningful playing time off the bench thanks to nagging health issues.
