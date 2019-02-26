Demarcus Holland: Returns from ankle injury
Holland (ankle) played in Tuesday's contest against Austin, recording a shot over five minutes of action.
Holland has actually played in Caliente's last three contests, but he's only averaging about 10 minutes in those games. It's clear the Clippers are casually working their point guard back into shape after a multi-week absence.
