Holland generated 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's G League win over South Bay.

Holland hadn't scored more than four points in any of his appearances this year prior to Tuesday's victory. However, he took on a starting role Tuesday and saw a large uptick in playing time since the Blue Coats were shorthanded against South Bay.