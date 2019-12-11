Demetrius Denzel-Dyson: Cut by Mad Ants
Denzel-Dyson was waived by Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Denzel-Dyson will run through waivers with a chance to be claimed by other squads before hitting free agency. He averaged just 2.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game over his seven appearances in the G League.
