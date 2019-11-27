Demetrius Denzel-Dyson: Ineffective off bench

Denzel-Dyson tallied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over eight minutes in Tuesday's loss to Westchester.

Denzel-Dyson has seen limited action for the Mad Ants this season, and he was unproductive once again Tuesday. The 24-year-old is averaging 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game over his first six appearances this year.